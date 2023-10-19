Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Trading Up 1%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.81. 84,049 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 523% from the average session volume of 13,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.
Separately, CLSA downgraded Qantas Airways from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.
