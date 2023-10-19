Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Trading 1.8% Higher

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals.

