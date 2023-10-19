iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.53 and last traded at C$15.53. 336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.52.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.58.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.