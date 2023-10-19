Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Short Interest Update

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,840,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 15,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 25.97%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 93.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

