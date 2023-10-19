American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.05. 69,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,744. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. American Well has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 226.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $27,162.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,302,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,108 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $27,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,302,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $37,483.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,033,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,529. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,047 shares of company stock valued at $357,775 over the last ninety days. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in American Well by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Well by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of American Well by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Well by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

