BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 85.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 181,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 73,976 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 68,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 68,262 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth $2,296,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:BST opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

