Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Short Interest Up 5.4% in September

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 6,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Get Centene alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Centene

Institutional Trading of Centene

Centene Trading Up 1.2 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Centene by 141.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC opened at $72.98 on Thursday. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $87.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.