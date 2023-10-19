BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Update

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 578,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $513,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.14.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.82. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

