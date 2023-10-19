Acala Token (ACA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $37.06 million and $2.01 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acala Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,566,666 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

