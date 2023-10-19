BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Shares Up 0.5%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.43 and last traded at C$21.39. Approximately 7,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 20,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.28.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.65.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

