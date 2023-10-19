ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 4,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 13,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $73.66 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 5.74% of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

