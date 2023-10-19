Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.34. 61,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 74,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Generation Mining Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.71.

About Generation Mining

(Get Free Report)

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.