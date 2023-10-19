MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Trading Down 0.3%

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 3,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Company Profile
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Unstoppable Stocks To Cushion A VIX Spike, In One Sector
Receive News & Ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.