BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.28 and last traded at C$15.28. 132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.25.

BMO US Put Write ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.04.

BMO US Put Write ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th.

