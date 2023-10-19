BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.28 and last traded at C$15.28. 132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.25.
BMO US Put Write ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.04.
BMO US Put Write ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BMO US Put Write ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 Reasons To Keep Holding J.B. Hunt Transportation Services
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Tesla Hits the Skids: 5 Critical Details from the Q3 Reports
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Nasdaq-100 Stocks Trading Less Than 10x 2024 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.