American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,034. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in American Tower by 113,099.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

AMT traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $161.48. The company had a trading volume of 218,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,844. American Tower has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.70. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 78.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

