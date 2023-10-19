International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Susquehanna

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Susquehanna from $54.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of IGT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.50. 34,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,866. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in International Game Technology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $88,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

