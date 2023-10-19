musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.70 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.24). Approximately 175,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 424,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.24).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get musicMagpie alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMAG

musicMagpie Stock Down 3.0 %

musicMagpie Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.92 million, a PE ratio of -506.00 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.84.

(Get Free Report)

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.