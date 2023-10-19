First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.69. 5,629 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 3,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Free Report) by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,327 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 16.19% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

The First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (EFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in debt securities, of various credit quality, issued by emerging market countries. EFIX was launched on Feb 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

