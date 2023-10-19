Quickstep (OTCMKTS:QCKSF) Trading Down 47.8%

Quickstep Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QCKSF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 47.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 22,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Quickstep Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Quickstep Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the defense and commercial aerospace, and other industry sector customers in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It also offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services across a range of composite, bonded, and conventional metal aircraft structures to defense, government, and commercial aircraft operators; and advanced composite based engineering and manufacturing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quickstep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quickstep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.