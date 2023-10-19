MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Shares Down 7%

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Free Report) fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.06. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

MorphoSys Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

