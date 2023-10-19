Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.78 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.61 ($0.14). Approximately 469,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,514,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.58 ($0.14).

Siemens Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.82.

About Siemens Energy

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.