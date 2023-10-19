Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Trading Up 3.2%

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 45,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 151,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Bone Biologics Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bone Biologics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bone Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bone Biologics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 262,795 shares during the period.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

