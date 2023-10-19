Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Stock Price Down 23%

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 23% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.33. 7,587 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 5,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Victoria Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

