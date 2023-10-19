Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Trading 0.3% Higher

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.67 and last traded at $33.00. 32,345 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 20,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 43.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,242,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 35.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 101,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.