Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Trading Up 1%

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.11. 7,270 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period.

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (FSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FSMO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

