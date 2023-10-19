Supreme (LON:SUP) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.31). Approximately 38,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 185,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.29).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Supreme from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 205 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Supreme alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SUP

Supreme Trading Up 1.9 %

About Supreme

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.23. The stock has a market cap of £128.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,194.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.36.

(Get Free Report)

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.