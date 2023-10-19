Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,771,000 after acquiring an additional 150,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,966,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45,603 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,566. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

