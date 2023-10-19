Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,093,000 after purchasing an additional 896,503 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after buying an additional 9,729,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after buying an additional 91,766 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,274,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,216,000 after acquiring an additional 175,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period.

SPYV traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $41.31. 94,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

