Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 67,443 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,443 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.72% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,713,000 after acquiring an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 187,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,800,000.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VLU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.58. The stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,811. The stock has a market cap of $232.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $130.61 and a 1 year high of $155.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.26.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.