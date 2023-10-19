Wells Fargo & Company Trims Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Target Price to $48.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

SLGN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,418. Silgan has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Silgan news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Silgan by 4.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,486,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Silgan by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

