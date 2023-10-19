Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $74.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Crown alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CCK

Crown Stock Performance

CCK stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.63. 22,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,294. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Crown’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.