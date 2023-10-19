First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-2.44 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of FR stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.21. 125,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.98. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FR shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.75.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after buying an additional 338,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,494,000 after buying an additional 79,479 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,296,000 after buying an additional 2,033,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,929,000 after buying an additional 1,342,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,151,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

