Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.90–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of VSCO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 164,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 86.50%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

