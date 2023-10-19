Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Lowered to $2.90 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.70 to $2.90 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMBP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

NYSE:AMBP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. 38,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.71. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.4% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,326,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 694,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 184,428 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

