Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $142.50 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.13 and a 200-day moving average of $137.78. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

