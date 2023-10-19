Textron (NYSE:TXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.89

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.89 and last traded at $80.53, with a volume of 428690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXT. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.84%.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.8% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

