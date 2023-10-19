Credit Agricole S A Reduces Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.94.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $95.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.54 and its 200-day moving average is $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $91.82 and a 12-month high of $127.60.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

