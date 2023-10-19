Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $95.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $91.82 and a 12-month high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.03.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.94.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

