BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 996 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $126.48 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.11. The company has a market capitalization of $353.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

