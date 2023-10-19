Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 116,556 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 713,431 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,799,000 after acquiring an additional 120,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,919,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,364,000 after acquiring an additional 451,137 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 141,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of -195.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.