Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

META opened at $316.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,249 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,219. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

