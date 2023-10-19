Tiaa Fsb Has $1.02 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $340,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,124,000 after acquiring an additional 413,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,947 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $91.85 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.03.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Discover Financial Services

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

