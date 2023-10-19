Credit Agricole S A Trims Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Evergy were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Evergy Trading Down 1.8 %

EVRG opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $65.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.