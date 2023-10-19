Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 12.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 15.3% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 14,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $290.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.86 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

