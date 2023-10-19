General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $239.81 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

