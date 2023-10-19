Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $106.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.33.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

