The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Decreased by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $290.11 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.86 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of $290.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

