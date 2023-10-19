Tobam Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,936,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 18.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

