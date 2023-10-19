Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $2,312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average is $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

