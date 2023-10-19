Strs Ohio Sells 9,430 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.22% of Terreno Realty worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.3% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 194,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 167,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 344.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 395,988 shares in the company, valued at $23,600,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TRNO. Citigroup began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Trading Down 3.2 %

TRNO opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 48.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 97.83%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.